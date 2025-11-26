Punjab govt organises mock Vidhan Sabha session for students

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 26 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday organised a mock session of the Vidhan Sabha for government school students at Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark Constitution Day and promote awareness about parliamentary processes among the youth.

The session was held at the special Vidhan Sabha structure set up to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. The proceedings began with Secretary of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Ramlok Khatana, initiating the mock sitting with the permission of Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri welcomed the Speaker, dignitaries and students, and highlighted the importance of Constitution Day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh said the Constitution provides citizens the right to live with dignity while reminding them of their duties.

He said the initiative is aimed at motivating students to understand and engage with politics.

Speaker Sandhwan termed the day historic, stating that the mock session would help students understand how the government functions.

He said politics influences every aspect of life and shapes the future of society.

The speaker, deputy speaker and ministers encouraged the students who enacted roles such as speaker, deputy speaker, chief minister, cabinet ministers and MLAs.

Sandhwan said students are the leaders of tomorrow, and the government is committed to preparing them for responsible roles.

The speaker announced an article-writing competition on the theme of 'vote theft', with cash prizes of Rs 51,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000 for the top three winners.

He invited students from all schools in Punjab to visit the special assembly setup at Sri Anandpur Sahib till November 29. Students and teachers present were also felicitated.

During the mock Question Hour, 10 questions were asked and answered by students role-playing as ministers of Water Resources, Public Works, Forests, Social Security, Women and Child Development, Transport, Education, Health, Local Government and Finance, as well as the chief minister.

Students also introduced two bills -- The Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill 2024 and The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025.

Additionally, students presented Call Attention Notices on issues such as the sewerage system in Mansa, conservation of water and land, and the development of new maize seed varieties by Punjab Agricultural University. All notices were passed unanimously. PTI VSD NB NB