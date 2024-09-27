Punjab govt partners with Finland’s University of Turku to provide world-class teachers training

New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) The AAP-led Punjab government has taken a step toward advancing its education system by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland's University of Turku, an official statement said on Friday.

The agreement will send teachers from Punjab to Finland for a three-week professional training programme aimed at equipping them with modern teaching techniques and skills in early childhood and primary education, the statement said.

The event held at the Embassy of Finland in New Delhi was attended by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Finland's Ambassador to India Kimmo Lähdevirta, it said.

As per the MoU, the elementary school teachers and school administrators from Punjab will undergo a three-week training programme at the University of Turku, it added.

The programme will focus on leadership, curriculum development and integrating technology into education.

The participants will also visit the Finnish schools, experiencing firsthand the world-renowned education system of Finland.

"Punjab teachers receiving world-class training represents another step toward a brighter future for the children studying in government schools. Under this MoU, the Punjab government will send teachers to Finland for three weeks of training," Sisodia said addressing the gathering.

He said that thousands of teachers and principals from Delhi have already received international training, greatly benefiting the quality of education in the capital's government schools.

Reflecting on Finland’s top-ranking education system, Sisodia said, “When I was the Education Minister of Delhi, I personally visited Finland and decided to send our principals and teachers there. The results were amazing. Now, with a longer training program for Punjab’s teachers, I am confident they will return with skills and ideas that will benefit the future of Punjab’s students." Speaking on the occasion, Punjab’s Education Minister Bains said “this collaboration with Finland is a historic moment for Punjab's education sector”.

“It will open new doors for our teachers to learn from global leaders in education, and we are grateful to Manish Sisodia for his guidance," he added.

Ambassador Lähdevirta also emphasized the importance of cooperation between Finland and India in the field of education.

"This partnership between the Government of Punjab and the University of Turku is a significant step in strengthening educational ties between our two nations. Finnish education is globally recognized for its innovative practices and we are delighted to share our expertise with Punjab's educators."