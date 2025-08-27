Punjab govt revokes suspension of ADGP Parmar, SSP Brar

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday revoked the suspension of Additional Director General of Police S P S Parmar and Senior Superintendent of Police Varinder Singh Brar.

Following their revocation of suspension orders, senior IPS officer Paramar has been posted as ADGP (law and order) while Brar has been given the charge of assistant inspector general of police (provisioning), as per separate orders.

Parmar was suspended in April when he was the state vigilance bureau chief. He faced action along with two other officers -- Swarandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh -- for allegedly not taking timely action in a driving licence scam case.

However, the government had revoked the suspension of Swarandeep and Harpreet in May.

Varinder Singh Brar was suspended in May when he was the Fazilka SSP after four police officers were arrested in a bribery case.