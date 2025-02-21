Punjab govt rolls out initiative to give career guidance to class 12 students

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The Punjab government has come out with an initiative to reach out to class 12 students to assist them in their academic and professional endeavours.

The initiative is aimed at supporting the aspirations of students passing out from government schools in Punjab, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, adding the government would reach out to class 12 students with questions about their future plans to understand and nurture their dreams.

Bains said the department has circulated a 'Google Form' to all the students appearing for class 12 board examinations.

According to an official statement, the form, accompanied by a message from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, invites students to share their immediate plans and long-term goals -- be it higher education, entrepreneurship, or competitive exams.

The data collected will enable the state government to develop suitable support mechanisms to assist students in their academic and professional endeavours, Bains said.

"This approach will allow the state government to bridge the gap between students' ambitions and the necessary assistance to help them achieve their objectives," he said.

The minister mentioned that school heads have already been instructed to ensure that all students fill the form and necessary assistance may be provided to them to help them.

The statement said that district education officers (secondary) will act as nodal officers to oversee this initiative, while block nodal officers will monitor the same at the block level.