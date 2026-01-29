Punjab govt rolls out Next Generation Road Renovation Programme in Mohali

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Punjab Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday said the state government has launched the 'Next Generation Road Renovation Programme' in Mohali, which focuses on rapid upgradation of major roads and key junctions.

The project will be executed on the NHAI pattern under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) to ensure durable roads along with a 10-year maintenance framework, he said.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Mundian said, "Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government is continuously making focused efforts to strengthen road infrastructure across the state to ensure better connectivity and smooth transportation facilities for the people. " While major state highways and rural roads are already being upgraded on priority, the state government has now initiated comprehensive road renovation works in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, the largest urban centre of Punjab.

He informed that the government has undertaken large-scale development initiatives to transform SAS Nagar, Mohali, into a world-class city.

In line with the city's master plan, a dedicated "Next Generation Road Renovation Programme" has been formulated to further strengthen and modernise the city's core infrastructure, he informed.

The minister informed that under this programme, major roads and junctions falling under the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation will be upgraded and improved on a war footing.

The project includes the upgradation and strengthening of key arterial roads to ensure smooth traffic movement and to effectively address congestion-related issues.

Damaged roads will also be repaired and resurfaced to provide safe and comfortable commuting facilities to residents and visitors, he said.

Mundian further stated that special emphasis will be laid on the beautification of roads and important junctions.

The beautification works will include landscaping, installation of modern lighting systems and enhancement of green cover, aimed at improving the overall urban aesthetics and environmental quality of the city, he said.

All development works under the project will be executed on the pattern of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) through the hybrid annuity model (HAM).

Under this model, the contractor awarded the project will be responsible not only for execution of the works but also for maintenance of the roads for a period of 10 years, he stated.

Explaining the financial mechanism, the minister said payments will be made as per the 40:60 formula.

He said that 40 per cent of the project cost will be paid by the government during the construction phase, while the remaining 60 per cent will be incurred by a contractor. The government will release the remaining through annuity payments over a period of 10 years after completion of the project to the contractor.

This mechanism will ensure greater accountability of the contractor and long-term maintenance of high-quality road infrastructure, he added.