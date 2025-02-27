Punjab govt sets up 5-member committee of ministers to monitor action against drugs

Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) The Punjab government has formed a five-member committee of cabinet ministers to monitor the ongoing action against the drug menace in the state, sources said on Thursday.

The committee will be led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and will oversee the actions of police and health departments, they said.

New and Renewable Energy Minister Aman Arora, Health Minister Balbir Singh, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Industries Minister Taranpreet Singh Sond are members of the committee.

The Punjab government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy -- enforcement, prevention, de-addiction and rehabilitation -- to eradicate drugs from the state.

The government's latest step comes amid continued criticism from opposition parties over the drug menace in the state.