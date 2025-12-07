Punjab govt sets up control room at Chandigarh airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions

Mohali, Dec 7 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday set up a round-the-clock control room at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport to facilitate passengers amid IndiGo's flight disruptions.

"The state government has taken this initiative to minimise the inconvenience to the passengers," said Punjab Civil Aviation Secretary Sonali Giri, who held detailed parleys with the airport authorities, CISF and airline companies to streamline the situation.

IndiGo has been grappling with significant flight cancellations and disruptions for the last five days. The situation is getting better, with the number of cancellations coming down on Sunday.

The airline, which generally operates around 2,300 flights daily, expected to operate 1,650 flights on Sunday, higher than 1,500 flights that flew on Saturday.

Giri said the control room has been started immediately to facilitate the affected passengers. She said that the control room has been set up at the duty terminal manager's office for real-time information and assistance pertaining to refunds and rescheduling, baggage delivery and flight updates.

Teams are continuously monitoring flight operations, delays, cancellations, and baggage issues to ensure timely assistance and updates, she said.

The civil aviation secretary said that for any sort of assistance, the passengers can contact the helpline number 95010-15832, adding that people can register their queries on the official social media handles of Chandigarh International Airport Limited.

Giri said that passengers can also call at helpline numbers, including 92899 38532 of IndiGo Airlines, 8800197833/0172-2242201 of Air India, 92055 08549 of Air India Express, 98184 28648 of Alliance Air for redressal of their issues.

She said IndiGo Airlines has around 30 bags of passengers, which will be sent to them at their residences free of cost by the airline. The airline will also make sure that the intimation regarding the cancellation of flights is given to the passengers at least 10 hours prior to the flight, she added. PTI CHS MNK MNK