Punjab govt should handover century-old Shanan Power Project to Himachal: Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that it was time for the Punjab government to handover the century-old Shanan Power Project to the state.

Advertisment

Sukhu inspected the 110 MW Shanan Power House at Jogindernagar and took a briefing from the officials. Later while interacting with the media, he said that following the expiration of the lease period the government of Himachal Pradesh rightfully deserves to take over the project.

The Shanan project was commissioned in 1932. The Shanan hydroelectric powerhouse was built under a 99-year lease between Joginder Sen, the then king of Mandi state and British engineer Col BC Batty in 1925. During the reorganisation of states in November 1966, the powerhouse was given to Punjab for a 99-year lease which expired on March 2, 2024.

"After a century of operation by Punjab, the time has come that 110 MW Shanan Power project located in Jogindernagar in Himachal's Mandi district be handed over to the state", Sukhu said in a statement.

Advertisment

He said that the Shanan project does not fall under the Punjab Reorganization Act and that the Punjab government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. He assured that the decision of the Supreme Court on the matter would be respected by one and all.

The chief minister highlighted that the foundation of the Shanan project was laid more than a century ago. The objective of his visit was to assess the current condition of this power project.

He said that although the project was presently operated by the Punjab government, discussions are underway to transfer control to the Himachal Pradesh government. PTI BPL HIG