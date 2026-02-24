Punjab govt simplifies enrolment process for Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday announced that residents can now enrol in the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana at Common Service Centres (CSCs) using only Aadhaar card and Punjab voter identity card.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said people can get on-the-spot registration at any CSC or designated camp across the state.

He said the government has removed procedural hurdles to ensure maximum coverage under the scheme.

The minister also announced performance-based incentives for Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) running CSCs.

Top-performing VLEs will be given preferential employment opportunities in the Punjab government.

Singh said a statewide mobilisation drive has been launched to ensure 100 per cent coverage, with deputy commissioners directed to involve ASHA and Anganwadi workers in identifying and guiding eligible families for enrolment.