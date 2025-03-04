Punjab govt suspends 14 revenue officers for suspending work

Chandigarh, Mar 4 (PTI) Hours after warning the protesting revenue officers to resume property registration work, the Punjab government Tuesday evening suspended 14 such officers with immediate effect.

The state government earlier in the day had asked the protesters to join back their duties or face suspension.

Five 'tehsildars' and nine 'naib tehsildars' have been placed under suspension, according to an order issued by additional chief secretary (revenue) Anurag Verma.

Of them, six each were posted in Moga and Muktsar districts and two in Ferozepur district, the order said.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the protesting revenue officers for suspending the work of property registration.

The Punjab Revenue Officers Association had suspended the property registration work till March 7 in protest over the vigilance bureau action against some revenue officials in Ludhiana in a fraudulent land deal.

The revenue officers are also protesting against the vigilance bureau action in some revenue offices, saying such actions are "creating an atmosphere of fear".

On Monday, they had gone on a mass casual leave, affecting the registration work and causing inconvenience to people.

The protesters had also announced that they would not carry out the work of property registration till March 7 but would undertake other works like 'girdawari' and mutation.

CM Mann lashed out at the revenue officers for not undertaking the property registration work and said they are protesting as certain officials were caught in a corruption case by the vigilance bureau.

"There is a zero tolerance against corruption," he asserted.

He said the protesting revenue officers should not remain under an impression that they could blackmail the government by suspending the work.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Revenue Officers Association said they would stick to their announcement of not doing property registration till Friday.

"We are sitting in our offices today and doing our work except for property registration," said association president Lachman Singh.

Speaking to reporters in Kharar tehsil office in Mohali, Mann said the government has authorized other officers for property registration work in the state.

"If they do not join back their duties, we will appoint new officers," he said.

In the next Cabinet meeting, an approval for recruiting new revenue officers will be given, he added.

Mann undertook a tour to get the work of registration started at Kharar, Banur and Zirakpur tehsils.

He said the state government will recruit new 'tehsildars' and revenue officers in the coming days, the agenda for which will be brought in the Cabinet.

Mann said in order to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience, PCS officers, 'kanugos' and senior assistants have been appointed as sub-registrars to carry on the work.

In democracy, people are supreme and his government will not allow anyone to create inconvenience to them, said Mann.

Referring to the protesting revenue officers, Mann said they are taking hefty salaries from the state government but they are not delivering the services to the people.

He further said in the coming 10 days, he will be regularly visiting various tehsils across the state to streamline the work.

"Tehsildars are on strike in favour of their corrupt colleagues but our government is strongly against corruption. To prevent inconvenience to the public, other tehsil officers are being given the responsibility of all tehsil work. Enjoy your collective holiday, tehsildars. However, people will decide when and where you rejoin after this holiday," said Mann in a post on X.

In a communication issued earlier in the day to all revenue officers, it was stated that "it has come to the notice of the government that some revenue officers have gone on strike/mass leave/are not registering documents." "This amounts to blackmailing and arm twisting which cannot be tolerated by the government," said an order of the additional chief secretary (revenue).

"All the revenue officers who are on strike/mass leave/are not registering documents are hereby directed to join their duties by 5 pm today.

Revenue Officers who do not join their duties and start performing all their duties (including registration of documents) by 5 pm today shall be placed under suspension and their unauthorized absence from duty shall be treated as dies-non which will result in break of service," it said.

In addition, strict disciplinary action under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 1970 shall be taken against them, said the order. PTI CHS KVK KVK