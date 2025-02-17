Punjab govt suspends Muktsar DC over corruption allegations

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) The AAP government in Punjab on Monday suspended Muktsar Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Tripathi following "serious complaints of corruption", said officials.

This is the major action of the Bhagwant Mann government against corruption in the state, said a Punjab government spokesman.

Abhijit Kaplish has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of Muktsar.

The spokesperson said the state government had received "serious complaints of corruption" against the deputy commissioner after which a thorough enquiry was conducted against the IAS officer.

"Based on the preliminary enquiry, the state government has suspended Deputy Commissioner Sri Muktsar Sahib with immediate effect," said the spokesperson.

The spokesman further said the "deputy commissioner has been removed from his post and a vigilance enquiry has been marked against him".

"This reflects the unwavering commitment of the Punjab government to ensure full transparency, accountability and integrity in public service delivery. As corrupt practices undermine public trust, weaken institutions and hinder state's growth, hence top priority is being accorded to check this menace," he added.

The development comes days after the AAP government issued directions to the deputy commissioners (DCs), sub divisional magistrates (SDMs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and station house officers (SHOs) to check corruption in their respective areas else face action.

The spokesperson said in consonance with the 'zero tolerance towards corruption' of the Mann government, the state government had recently issued detailed instructions to all the officers.

As per the instructions, the Punjab government had directed that officers function in a responsive and accountable manner, feedback about each deputy commissioner, SSP, SDM, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, SP, DSP, SHO and other field officers/officials will be taken not only from the general public but also from the elected representatives like the MPs and MLAs.

It was further directed that the said feedback will automatically lead to rewards and punishments for the officers.

The AAP government's action against an IAS officer assumes significance as the rival political leaders have been targeting the Mann dispensation over many issues, including alleged corruption in the state. PTI CHS VSD AS AS