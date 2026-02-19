Punjab govt takes possession of 10.50 acres for Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said the state government has taken a decisive step towards establishing the Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre by securing physical possession of 10.50 acres of acquired land at two villages in Jalandhar.

The entire possession process was completed in the presence of Cheema, MLA Balkar Singh, Punjab Agriculture Development Bank Chairman Pawan Teenu, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and representatives of Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Cheema said, "It is a matter of immense pleasure that the Punjab government has secured physical possession of 10.50 acres of land for the construction of a state-of-the-art Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre. This land will now be utilised to create a world-class institution dedicated to the teachings of Guru Ravidass Ji." He further announced, "The Punjab government will bear an expenditure of Rs 55 lakh to shift the high-tension electricity wires from the site so that construction work can proceed smoothly and without delay." With the registration of sale deeds completed earlier and physical possession now secured, the project has entered a crucial execution phase. The design and layout plan of the Centre is being prepared by experts in consultation with the representatives of Dera Sachkhand Ballan.

Tenders will be floated at the earliest so that construction begins without any further delay, he said.

The Sri Guru Ravidass Bani Adhyayan Centre will play a pivotal role in spreading the teachings of Guru Ravidass Ji across the world and in nurturing scholars who are dedicated to propagating his message.

The Punjab government remains firmly committed to preserving and promoting the spiritual and social legacy of Guru Ji, said Cheema.

He also highlighted that the Punjab government has already announced a year-long celebration to mark the 'Parkash Purab' of Sri Guru Ravidas. PTI CHS KSS KSS