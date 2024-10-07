Punjab govt, Tata Steel Foundation ink pact to enhance technical education for ITI students

Jamshedpur, Oct 7 (PTI) Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) and the Department of Technical Education & Industrial Training (DTE&IT), Punjab signed a pact on Monday to promote technical education and bolster employability skills for students of two ITIs in the northern state.

This collaboration is designed to enhance the quality of technical education and equip students with industry-relevant skills to meet evolving job market demands, a Tata Steel statement said here.

The MoU was signed by Harminder Singh, Principal of Government ITI Samrala; Baljinder Singh, Principal of Government ITI Gill Road, and Sourav Roy, the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Steel Foundation at Chandigarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, Director of Tata Steel Foundation said: "We are happy to deliver on our promises and partner with the government of Punjab in its initiatives for the youth." This ITI further strengthens TSF's commitment to implement need-based initiatives in this state, tailored to the multiple rounds of discussions with communities, Chaudhary said.

"We hope to get closer to our vision... across all industrial training centres, model career centres and multi-skill centres located across Punjab, Jharkhand and Odisha," he added.

Under the MoU, TSF will partner with Schneider Electric to establish modern electrical labs at ITI Samrala and ITI Gill Road, Ludhiana.

In addition, TSF will conduct employability skill classes to ensure that students from these institutions receive quality training and are prepared to excel in the competitive workforce.