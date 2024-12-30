Punjab govt team again meets Dallewal as SC deadline approaching

Chandigarh/Patiala, Dec 30 (PTI) As the Supreme Court's deadline to shift Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital is fast approaching, the Punjab government on Monday intensified its efforts to persuade the fasting farmer leader to take medical aid which he again declined.

Advertisment

Over the past few days, a state government's team led by former additional DGP Jaskaran Singh has made several attempts to convince Dallewal, whose indefinite hunger strike entered 35th day on Monday, to take medical help, but he has refused.

The apex court recently gave the Punjab government time until December 31 to persuade Dallewal to shift to a hospital, granting the state the liberty to seek logistical support from the Centre, if necessary.

On Monday, Jaskaran Singh again met Dallewal at the Khanauri protest site.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the retired Punjab Police officer said a team of government doctors collected Dallewal's blood samples for conducting various tests, which are done twice a week.

Replying to a question, Singh said Dallewal is weak, but "he is stable".

When asked that farmers are apprehensive that police can force Dallewal to take medical aid, Singh said, "I have not seen any such circumstances".

Advertisment

On Sunday too, he had met Dallewal in a bid to urge him to take medical aid even if he wished to continue his fast.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that reports of heavy police deployment at Patiala Police Lines are "deeply concerning".

"Is this meant to intimidate or harm peaceful farmers, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on the 35th day of his hunger strike?" Bajwa, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"If any harm comes to the farmers, CM @BhagwantMann will bear full responsibility. Betraying Punjab's farmers and ignoring their demands is unforgivable," he said.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Monday said in a democratic set-up, farmers can hold agitation in a peaceful manner.

He said their fight is not against the Punjab or Haryana government, but their demands pertain to the Centre.

Advertisment

"Punjab government will have to stand with three crore Punjabis. They should not attempt to conduct an (eviction) operation at the Khanauri border by taking excuse of the court," Pandher said.

Farmers at the Khanauri protest site have stepped up security, apprehending that the Punjab government could force him to take medical aid.

On Monday, Dallewal came out with a short video message, in which he said the Centre should pay attention to the farmers' demands, even as he thanked the Punjabis for supporting and making the Punjab bandh, called by the two forums of protesting farmers, a success.

Advertisment

On Sunday, farmer leaders at Khanauri said they have been following the Gandhian way to continue their protest and it is up to the government to decide whether it wants to use force to evict their senior leader.

The developments came amid the Supreme Court's strong criticism of the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital.

Dallewal, in a video message on Sunday, had said "when we started this agitation, we believed we can protest in Gandhian way and we adopted the Satyagraha method...but this government (Centre) rather than listening to our voice is trying to crush our agitation".

Advertisment

The farmers have been protesting at the Punjab-Haryana border to press the Centre for several demands, including a legal guarantee to a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) leader Kaka Singh Kotra has said Dallewal has made it clear that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the sake of farmers in the country.

Farmers, under the banner of SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13, after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel from Haryana.

In addition to a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers' demands include a debt waiver, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariffs, withdrawal of police cases, and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. PTI SUN KVK KVK