Punjab govt terminates four officials for prolonged unauthorised absence

Chandigarh, Jan 1 (PTI) The Punjab government has terminated the services of four employees of the excise and taxation department for prolonged unauthorised absence from duty, officials said on Thursday.

The action followed after the state tax commissioner invoked the ‘deemed resignation’ rule against three excise and taxation inspectors and one clerk, who failed to rejoin duty despite repeated notices, they said.

State Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government follows a zero-tolerance policy against indiscipline and negligence in duty.

Public service requires commitment and accountability, and employees who stay away from work for long periods without approval cannot continue in government service, he said.

The decision followed an inquiry under Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, the officials said.

One inspector had been absent from his post in Jalandhar-2 since March 15, 2023, after his leave was rejected. Another was found absent since June 24, 2023, after being placed under suspension.

One inspector in the Ropar range was terminated for remaining absent from duty since May 29, 2021, after the end of his approved ‘ex-India’ leave to travel abroad on a private visit, while a clerk posted in the Jalandhar audit wing did not report for duty since September 11, 2023, after non-approval of his ex-India leave.

Officials said the deemed resignation rule provides that any employee absent without sanctioned leave for over a year is treated as having resigned from service and is not entitled to pensionary or other service benefits. PTI VSD ARI