Punjab govt to accord holy city status to Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Amritsar walled city

Anandpur Sahib (Pb), Nov 24 (PTI) The Punjab government has decided to accord holy city status to Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur Sahib, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

Mann further said the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities.

The chief minister was speaking to reporters here shortly after the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution declaring Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda and the Galiara area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar as holy cities.

The resolution on it was moved by Mann during a special session of the Punjab Assembly, which was convened to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur here.

It was for the first time that a session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was held outside state capital Chandigarh.

The special session was held at Bhai Jaita Ji Memorial Park, which was designated as the assembly venue. The session was called to pay tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann said since decades, people have been seeking holy city status for these places.

There are five 'Takhts' of Sikhs out of which three --Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Amritsar), Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda) and Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib (Sri Anandpur Sahib), he said.

Mann said these places are not just religious centres but also symbols of our civilisational heritage. Declaring them holy cities was not just a demand by a single political party, community or religion, rather, it was an essential step toward the "preservation and global promotion of our cultural heritage", he said.

The state government will ensure the holistic development of these cities besides accelerating religious tourism in them, the CM added.

Earlier, Mann moved a resolution on it in the Punjab assembly. He said an interfaith committee related to all religious institutions in these holy cities will be formed, comprising representatives of all faiths.

The Punjab government will make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security and promotion of religious tourism in these holy cities.

For this, the state government will allocate necessary budget, and also seek funds from the central government "as this is imperative to spread the legacy of these places for our coming generations", he said.

Meanwhile, the CM said as a humble tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur, the state government has organised a series of events November 23-25 across the state to commemorate their 350th martyrdom anniversary.

He said today's session was part of these events only, adding that the sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur was supreme and unprecedented as it was aimed at protecting the religion of others.

Mann said Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib made the supreme sacrifice to protect the religious rights of humanity to set an example for the world.

Earlier, the House also passed another resolution to draw inspiration from Guru Tegh Bahadur's life and teachings to work towards the welfare and prosperity of the people of Punjab, promoting peace, tolerance and harmony in society.

According to a resolution moved by Education Minister and local MLA Harjot Singh Bains, the House expressed its deepest reverence and humbly bows down to the Sikh Guru in respect, devotion and faith.

The House resolved to pay its humble tributes to Guru Tegh Bahadur and honour his memory by observing his 350th martyrdom anniversary with due solemnity and reverence.

The House also resolved to continue promoting values of secularism, universal brotherhood and human rights, as exemplified by Guru Tegh Bahadur, as per the resolution.

Hailing the ninth Sikh Guru's supreme sacrifice, BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal demanded that Rupnagar district be named after Guru Tegh Bahadur or be changed to Anandpur Sahib.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa too spoke about the supreme sacrifice Guru Tegh Bahadur, saying it is a moving testament to his unwavering commitment to the principles of freedom of religion and human dignity.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema described the supreme sacrifice of the ninth Guru as unparalleled in the history of mankind, emphasizing that Guru Sahib sacrificed his life to protect the religion and human rights of others.

Cheema reflected on the unique lineage of sacrifice within the Sikh history, recalling the martyrdom of four generations starting from Guru Arjan Dev, followed by Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Gobind Singh, Mata Gujri, and the four Sahibzade (sons of Guru Gobind Singh).

Cabinet minister Aman Arora noted that the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur was a supreme act for unity, bridging all religions and faiths and became the 'Hind di Chadar'.

Highlighting the relevance of the special session as a beacon of unity, Arora stated that at a time when "attempts" are being made across the country to "divide" society in the name of caste, religion and communalism -- as was "witnessed in the tragedies of Manipur and Haryana".

Three crore people of Punjab must send a message of harmony, secularism, and peace to the 150 crore people of India on this historic occasion, he said.

"From this holy land, we reject 'Hindu Rashtra' and 'Khalistan', instead we chant 'Jug Jug Jive Mera Hindustan' (long live my India), affirming our commitment to a united India, just as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji envisioned and sacrificed his life for the nation's unity.

This session is a homage to that spirit of unity," he said. PTI CHS VSD SKY SKY