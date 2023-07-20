Punjab govt to compensate for loss of every single penny, CM Mann says on floods

Chandigarh, Jul 20 (PTI) The Punjab government will compensate for the loss of every single penny, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday and added that he is monitoring the situation in the state's flood-affected districts on a regular basis.

Heavy downpour recently paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land in Punjab and Haryana.

Mann said he is personally overseeing the flood situation in the state and added that his government is duty-bound to ensure relief to the affected people.

Ministers, officers and the state government's administrative machinery is already on the ground to help the affected people. Relief and rescue operations are underway in the flood-torn districts, he said in a statement here.

He also lauded the non-government and social organisations helping the victims.

Mann said the state government will compensate the people for the loss of every single penny, adding that he has already ordered a special 'girdawari (survey to assess losses)' to ascertain the damage to crops and homes.

Detailed instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners to immediately carry out 'girdawari' in the affected areas to ascertain the damage, he added. PTI CHS SZM