Punjab govt to establish Guru Ravidas Bani Adhayyan Centre at Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) The Punjab government on Thursday said it has taken a decision of "historic significance" to establish the Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhayyan Centre near Dera Ballan in Jalandhar aimed at ensuring global outreach of Guru's teachings and ideology.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state government has got more than nine acres of land registered at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore in the name of the Adhayyan Centre.

"The Punjab government stands totally committed to ensuring that the teachings and ideology of Guru Ravidas Ji reach every nook and corner of the globe," he said.

"We are fortunate to be partners in this noble cause. Our government is dedicated towards propagating the global message of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji, which is centred on equality, compassion and social justice," the minister said in a statement here.

The Adhayyan Centre would act as a shining light for the coming generations, he said.

"The motive behind this measure is to make the young generation aware of the glorious history and to take a giant step forward towards erasing social and economic gaps," Cheema said.

He said, "The main objective of the Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhayyan Centre is to undertake research, preservation and dissemination of the teachings of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji through seminars, publications as well as community-based programmes." Meanwhile, Cheema and his cabinet colleague Lal Chand Kataruchak flagged off a special train carrying devotees to Varanasi from the Jalandhar railway station to mark the 'Parkash Purb' of Guru Ravidas.

After seeking blessings from Sant Niranjan Dass of Dera Ballan, Cheema said, "The Punjab government will observe the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas on a grand scale with devotion and reverence." He said these events will start on February 4, with the beginning of Sri Akhand Path Sahib at Khuralgarh Sahib and will conclude in February next year.

In November 2026, 'Katha Kirtan Darbar' and 'Begampura' events will be held at Khuralgarh Sahib, in which religious and other personalities will also participate.

Cheema said events related to the life, education and travels of Guru Ravidas will be organised in villages across Punjab.

He also said seminars and workshops, special kirtan events, pilgrimages, school-level competitions, documentary shows, drone shows, issuing of Guruji commemorative coins, blood donation camps, plantation campaigns, marathons, shobha yatras, psychedelic rallies and the like have been planned, which will be celebrated with the advice of saints, dignitaries and experts.

Cheema further said monthly events have been drawn up as part of these celebrations.

During this time, four 'Shobha Yatras' will be organised from Varanasi-Khuralgarh Sahib, Faridkot-Khuralgarh Sahib, Bathinda-Khuralgarh Sahib and Jammu-Khuralgarh Sahib.

He said a special logo will be prepared for these events and a coin dedicated to Guru Ravidas will also be released.