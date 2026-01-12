Punjab govt to expand state bus fleet with 1,279 new vehicles

Chandigarh, Jan 12 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday approved a major expansion of state-run public transport system, adding 1,279 buses to its fleet.

Officials said the move is aimed at improving affordability, safety and last-mile connectivity across the state.

The government currently operates 2,267 buses, including 1,119 under the Punjab State Bus Stand Management Company Limited (PUNBUS). To ensure faster deployment and financial prudence, the new fleet will be added through a combination of direct purchase and leasing.

Of the total approved buses, 796 will be procured directly, while 483 will be inducted under the kilometre scheme. This expansion includes 696 ordinary buses and 100 midi buses.

According to officials, PUNBUS will receive 387 ordinary buses. The Punjab State Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) will get 309 ordinary buses and 100 midi buses. These midi buses, which seat around 25 passengers each, will be deployed on intra-city and rural routes where large buses are not suitable. This is expected to improve connectivity in smaller towns and villages that have remained underserved.

All newly procured ordinary buses will comply with AIS-153 norms. They will be equipped with improved accessibility for persons with reduced mobility, fire detection systems, GPS, CCTV cameras, emergency signage, and LED lighting, the officials said.

Under the kilometre scheme, PUNBUS will also add Volvo buses, 100 HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) buses and 100 ordinary buses. This will bring its total fleet strength to 1,721. The HVAC buses will comply with Bharat Stage VI emission norms, the officials said, adding that PRTC will add 254 ordinary buses and 14 integral coach buses under the same scheme.

In total, the PRTC fleet will be strengthened by 670 buses, while 602 buses will be added to PUNBUS. The induction of buses will begin in March and will be carried out in a phased manner, they added.