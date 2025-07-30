Punjab govt to hold yatras, religious events to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Punjab government will organise four religious yatras and major events on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the Guru Teg Bahadur in November, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Wednesday.

Bains said on November 19, a four-day religious pilgrimage will leave for Sri Anandpur Sahib from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and after reaching Sri Anandpur Sahib, the pilgrimage will leave for Delhi.

He said similarly, yatras covering almost all districts will also be taken out in the state.

Regarding the religious events to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, he said that Sri Akhand Path Sahib will commence on November 23 at Virasat-e-Khalsa.

During the events prominent personalities and religious figures from the country and abroad including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be present.

On the same day, a digital exhibition depicting the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur will be inaugurated by the chief minister at Virasat-e-Khalsa.

A Sarv Dharam Sammelan will be organised on the occasion of the martyrdom of the ninth Guru, in which discussions will be held about Sikh history.

A special session of the Punjab Assembly will be called on November 24, the minister said.

A heritage walk will be also organised in Sri Anandpur Sahib, in which religious and historical places will be visited.

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh said on November 25, the 'Bhog' of Akhand Path Sahib will be held. On this occasion, Mann will launch a state-level plantation campaign by the forest department.

The health department will set up a state-level blood donation camp and administer oath for organ donation.

On the same day, the chief minister will hold a 'Sarbat da Bhala Iktatrata' in Sri Anandpur Sahib, with participation of prominent personalities from the country and abroad along with religious figures and congregations.

On November 25, government buildings across the state will be illuminated in the light of Mishal-e-Shahadat, dedicating it to the martyrdom of Guru Sahib.

The minister said there will be a tent city for the accommodation of the 'Sangat' coming to Sri Anandpur Sahib and e-rickshaws will be arranged for visiting various religious places. PTI CHS OZ OZ