Punjab govt to introduce digital ticketing machines in state-run buses

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Thursday approved the introduction of Digital Electronic Ticketing Machines across state-run bus services to modernise public transport and promote cashless travel.

Under the new system, passengers will be able to purchase tickets using QR codes, UPI, debit or credit cards, along with offline payment options, an official statement said here.

The move aims to reduce cash transactions, minimise waiting time and improve convenience for commuters across the state.

The digital ticketing machines will be GPS-enabled, allowing real-time tracking of buses, information on nearby bus stops and live updates on routes.

The system will also help passengers check seat availability and plan journeys more efficiently.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said free bus travel for women will continue. Women passengers will be issued smart cards to avail the facility seamlessly under the new system.

Students will also be provided smart cards, which can be recharged online through a mobile application, he said.

He said the digital ticketing system will improve transparency and accountability in the Transport Department by enabling real-time monitoring of ticket sales and bus movement. The data generated will help in better planning and efficient deployment of buses, he added.

Bhullar said the move reflects the state government's commitment to providing efficient, transparent and technology-enabled public transport while ensuring that welfare schemes remain fully protected.