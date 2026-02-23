Punjab govt to provide food kits to 40 lakh families under 'Meri Rasoi' scheme

Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the launch of the 'Meri Rasoi' scheme, under which the Punjab government will provide essential food kits to 40 lakh families registered under the National Food Security Act.

Speaking to the media after chairing a cabinet meeting here, Mann said the initiative aims to ensure that children from poor families receive adequate nutrition.

He mentioned that the state government already provides subsidised wheat to these beneficiaries, saying that it remains committed to keeping every person healthy in the state.

Under the new scheme, the government will prepare food kits containing two kilograms of pulses, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram of iodised salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre mustard oil.

Mann stated that it was found that several children belonging to poor families were not getting adequate nutrition.

The chief minister said the kits will be distributed on a quarterly basis, with the first round of distribution scheduled to start in April.

The scheme will be run by Markfed and the Department of Food and Civil Supplies, he said, adding that the quality of the food items will be checked from time to time to maintain standards.