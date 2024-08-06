Punjab govt to recruit 10,000 more policemen: CM Mann

Phillaur (Punjab), Aug 6 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon recruit 10,000 more policemen to strengthen the force.

He also said around 3,000 Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cameras will be installed at the borders for keeping a check on smuggling of drugs and weapons.

Mann was addressing a gathering during a function to disburse appointment letters to 443 officers in the police, law and justice, and home affairs departments, according to an official statement.

The chief minister said the state government has already decided to recruit 1,800 constables and 300 sub-inspectors every year to overcome the scarcity of cops.

He said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Punjab Police is discharging its duty to ensure that more than three crore people of the state sleep well.

Ever since he has assumed the charge of office, his government has been laying major thrust on the upgradation of the police force, said Mann.

The focus is being laid on the modernisation of the police force on scientific lines and even AI is being introduced, he said, adding the state government has already sanctioned Rs 45 crore for this purpose.

"For the first time, around 3,000 AI-enabled cameras will be installed at the borders for keeping a check on smuggling of drugs, weapons and other things from across the borders, " said Mann.

"The state government will soon recruit 10,000 more policemen in the Punjab Police for which notification has already been issued," he said.

Mann said the government has set a "new benchmark" by giving 44,250 government jobs to the youth in the last two-and-a-half years.

He said the recruitments have been done after adopting a complete transparent process and the youths have been given jobs after clearing the exams in cut-throat competition.

Mann said the sole agenda of his government from day one has been to empower the youth by giving government jobs to them.

Congratulating all the 443 youths who were given job letters, Mann expressed hope that these young officers will contribute in restoring the pristine glory of the state.

In the last two-and-a-half years, people have reposed faith in "pro-people" policies of the government due to which tax collection has gone up, he said.

Mann said for the first time 410 hi-tech vehicles have been given to station house officers (SHOs) to maintain the law and order efficiently in the state.

"This is contrary to earlier trends when the new vehicles were given to top officers instead of those at grassroots level," he said.