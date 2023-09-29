Punjab govt to revamp all district hospitals, first to be inaugurated on Oct 2: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said all district hospitals in Punjab will be renovated and the first revamped hospital will be inaugurated on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The Delhi chief minister hoped that the party would strengthen the healthcare system in Punjab just like the national capital.

“After strengthening primary healthcare by making 664 mohalla clinics in less than 1.5 years, the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab now starts improvement of secondary and tertiary hospitals. All government hospitals at the district-level will be renovated,” Kejriwal said in a post on X.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the first renovated hospital at Patiala will be inaugurated, he said.

“I am happy to participate in this event along with Punjab CM. It is the government's responsibility to provide every citizen with the best treatment free of cost - whether they are rich or poor. After Delhi, now we will achieve that goal in Punjab also,” he said on X.