Punjab govt to roll out play-based learning kit 'Khed Pitara' for primary school students

Chandigarh, Feb 28 (PTI) The Punjab government is set to introduce 'Khed Pitara', a play-based learning kit, across public primary schools to ensure joyful and meaningful learning for students, an official statement said on Saturday.

"Far more than a classroom intervention, this initiative represents a long-term investment in Punjab's human capital. By focusing on children between the ages of 3 and 8, the Bhagwant Singh Mann government is strengthening the very foundation of learning at a stage that determines future academic success, confidence and cognitive development," it said.

Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, "'Khed Pitara' will ensure that children do not experience schooling as pressure, but as discovery, creativity and confidence-building, and that this initiative reflects the government's commitment to building strong academic foundations that will yield results for decades to come." The state government is investing around Rs 9.3 crore in this initiative, and will benefit approximately 7.5 lakh children studying in the foundational stage across Punjab, the statement said.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to transforming classrooms in the foundational stage from nursery to Class 2 into engaging, child-centred, play-based learning environments that promote learning through play, exploration and hands-on activities, it said.

It is a first-of-its-kind initiative being implemented by the Punjab government at this scale, it added.

All printed materials are being provided in Punjabi to ensure better comprehension and meaningful learning for young children across Punjab, it said.

'Khed Pitara' is a comprehensive play-based learning-teaching material kit designed for children aged 3 to 8 years, covering nursery to Class 2, it said.

The kit promotes experiential, activity-based and joyful learning by enabling children to learn through play, exploration and interaction rather than memorisation.

By shifting the focus from rote learning to activity-based engagement, the government is nurturing curiosity, creativity and confidence in young learners from the very beginning of their educational journey, laying a foundation that will shape Punjab's future workforce and leadership, the statement read.

Through this initiative, classrooms will become more interactive, inclusive and child-friendly by enabling learning through play and exploration, it said.

The kit is designed to strengthen foundational literacy and numeracy, improve language and communication skills, foster creativity and imagination, develop problem-solving abilities, support social and emotional growth and reduce stress and fear associated with early schooling, it added.

Instead of passive learning, children will participate in storytelling, games, hands-on activities and collaborative tasks that make learning natural and enjoyable.

"By investing at this foundational stage, the Mann government is ensuring that learning gaps are addressed early, reducing long-term disparities and building a confident generation prepared for higher education and emerging opportunities," the statement said.

The kits, which will be distributed to around 12,856 government primary schools by April 1, include age-appropriate learning materials for early grades such as toys and manipulatives, puzzles and games, story cards and flash cards, posters and activity books, puppets and play materials, along with teacher resource materials.

Each component supports key developmental areas, including language, numeracy, creativity and social learning, ensuring holistic development of children across Punjab.

Teachers handling foundational stage classes will also receive structured support through activity-based teaching materials to strengthen classroom implementation, the statement said.

Procurement has been completed promptly, distribution is in the final stage and work orders are being issued for supply to schools, it said.

Meanwhile, Bains said the state government believes the real transformation of education begins at the foundational stage.

"By investing in children between 3 and 8 years of age, the Mann government is making a strategic, long-term investment in Punjab's future, he said.