Punjab govt to start awareness camps aimed at women's health, hygiene

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) The Punjab Government will begin a series of awareness camps aimed at women's health, hygiene, and employment opportunities starting December 2 in Malout, Muktsar district.

Stating this here on Friday, Baljit Kaur, Minister of Social Security, Women and Child Development, said that the state government will organise a state-level event in Faridkot on December 3 to celebrate the International Day of Divyang Persons, where individuals and organisations dedicated to the welfare of physically challenged persons will be honoured.

The minister expressed the government's commitment to empowering women and girls and creating a safe environment for them.

She emphasised that the purpose of these camps is to provide essential health check-ups for women and raise awareness about various health issues.

This initiative is part of the government's comprehensive strategy to empower women through various programmes aimed at enhancing their safety and employment opportunities, she said.

The Minister mentioned that free health check-ups will be conducted by expert teams from district hospitals during the camps.

Services will include screenings for breast, cervical and oral cancer, blood pressure checks, diabetes tests, anemia assessments and the distribution of necessary medications.

The camps will also focus on educating women about important health topics such as contraceptive methods, family planning, urinary tract infections (UTIs), menstrual hygiene and adolescent health.

She noted that these camps will be organized in collaboration with the Employment Generation Department, Skill Development, Ayurveda,, Rural Development and Local Government Departments.

Various stalls will be set up during the camps to provide information about government schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, One Stop Center Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, nutrition programmes, child-related schemes, '181' Women Helpline and pension schemes, she said.

Baljit Kaur stressed the importance of these camps in ensuring timely health interventions for women while also providing them with vital information about available resources for their empowerment.

She stated that camps will be organized at the district level across Punjab starting from December 2 in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Among other places, these camps will be held in Amritsar on December 4, Barnala on December 5, Bathinda on December 9, Faridkot on December 10, Fatehgarh Sahib on December 11, Fazilka on December 12, Ferozepur on December 13, Gurdaspur on December 14 and Hoshiarpur on December 18. PTI SUN NB NB