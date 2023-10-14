Punjab govt transfers 20 IAS, PCS officers

Chandigarh, Oct 14 (PTI) The Punjab government transferred 18 IAS and two Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers with immediate effect on Saturday, according to an official order.

Senior IAS officer Vikas Pratap Singh has been posted as the Principal Secretary of the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training in place of DPS Kharbanda, who has been given the charge of Director, Industries and Commerce, the order said.

Ajoy Sharma has been given the charge of Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. V K Meena has been posted as Principal Secretary of Department of Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities.

School Education Secretary K K Yadav has been given the charge of Secretary, Higher Education and Languages, replacing Jaspreet Talwar.

IAS officer Arun Sekhri has been posted as Commissioner, Ferozepur division, replacing D S Mangat who has been given the charge of Commissioner, Patiala division.

M S Brar has been posted as Commissioner, Faridkot division while V K Sharma has been posted as Managing Director, Punjab Health System Corporation.

Ghanshyam Thori has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Amritsar while Puneet Goyal will hold the charge of Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

Amrit Singh has been posted as Director, Higher Education and Sheena Aggarwal will hold the charge of Director, Department Social Security, Women and Child Development.

PCS officers Sukhjeet Singh and Jagjit Singh have also been transferred. PTI CHS DIV DIV