Punjab govt trying to wriggle out of providing flood relief: Cong leader Warring

Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the AAP government in the state on Tuesday of "trying to pass on the entire responsibility" for flood relief and rehabilitation to the Centre, in an attempt to "wriggle out" of the situation.

On the conclusion of a special session of the Assembly, Warring noted that it is the primary responsibility of the state government to provide relief and rehabilitation to the flood-hit people of Punjab.

"All of us know that the BJP government at the Centre is completely hostile towards Punjab and we do not expect it to provide any substantial relief to us," he said in a statement.

"What is the Punjab government doing on its own?" the Congress leader asked.

The Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday, condemning the "lack of response and the failure" of the BJP-led Centre to sanction a special financial package for Punjab, which was hit by floods recently.

The resolution also condemned the Prime Minister's Office for "not responding" to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's repeated requests for a meeting, thereby "insulting" the people of Punjab and preventing the state from making a proper and comprehensive representation of the full scale of the disaster.

Warring said, "A token resolution for seeking relief and criticising the Centre is not going to fill the empty stomachs of those who have been devastated by the floods." He sought to know from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state about its plan if the Centre refuses proper relief, which he said it will in all likelihood.

The Congress leader said Punjab has a long-drawn battle to fight with the BJP-led Centre, but that does not mean people should be forced to wait and denied immediate relief and assistance, which they need urgently.

The Ludhiana MP also took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for organising a "mock" Assembly session on Monday.

"Better spend this energy and time on reaching out to your government in Delhi and get some relief package for our flood-hit people," he told BJP leaders from Punjab.

During his recent visit to Punjab, Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,600 crore in view of the floods, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already in the state's kitty. PTI CHS RC