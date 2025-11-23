Punjab govt unveils 360 degree mixed reality experience to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Nov 23 (PTI) The Punjab government has introduced a 360 degree mixed reality (MR) experience to commemorate the 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, aimed at bringing the martyr's legacy closer to the younger generation, officials said on Sunday. QR codes placed at the event venue will allow visitors to access the MR experience through a smartphone scan, bridging technology and spiritual devotion, they added.

The interactive journey blends virtual storytelling with real-world surroundings to portray key episodes from the life of the Ninth Sikh Guru.

According to officials, the MR layer has been developed with the support of Flam, and the augmented reality technology creates immersive visuals while highlighting the teachings and sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The central feature of the experience, entitled "The Eternal Flame of Sacrifice", recreates 11 significant moments from the Guru's life.

These include his coronation, stand for religious freedom, his martyrdom at Chandni Chowk, and the secret cremation at Rakab Ganj Sahib.

Each segment is presented with detailed visuals, authentic narration, and references from the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and preserved historical records, officials said.

The government said the initiative serves as a bridge between history and the present era, enabling citizens to connect with Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifice in an immersive manner.