Punjab govt will ensure security of all doctors: Health Minister Balbir Singh

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (PTI) The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government would ensure the security of all doctors, particularly women healthcare staff, state's Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Monday, a day after the party extended support to the medics' protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

Balbir Singh directed the health department officials to constitute District Health Boards to conduct security audit at all the state health institutes to ensure the safety of medical professionals, especially female staff.

He also asked the heads of the government health institutes to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) relating to security and infrastructure within 48 hours at their institutes.

The minister said there should be no dark spots and female medical professionals on night shift must be accompanied by two male staff whenever she has to go to see patients to distant wards.

According to an official statement, Singh here on Monday evening held a meeting with representatives of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, Resident Doctors Association and Medical and Dental Teachers Association.

Standing firmly with the medics agitating against the Kolkata incident, Balbir Singh demanded Rs 10 crore ex-gratia from Centre and West Bengal government for the parents of the deceased doctor, besides seeking speedy justice for victim and exemplary punishment for culprits.

He also urged the union government to bring a stringent central law to prevent assault against medical professionals across the country.

He assured the agitating doctors that he will write to the Union Health Minister for bringing a central law for prevention of assault against medical professionals.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at a state-run medical college and hospital in Kolkata on August 9, triggering protests across the country.

Meanwhile, PCMS Association said they have submitted a memorandum to the state government, demanding improved security arrangements at all the public healthcare centers.

President of PCMS Association, Punjab, Dr Akhil Sarin said that in a meeting with Balbir Singh and senior government functionaries, they presented a detailed demand charter outlining measures to ensure safe working conditions at public healthcare facilities. PTI SUN NB