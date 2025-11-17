Punjab govt's 3.5-year tenure marked by failure, betrayal of public trust: BJP's Tarun Chugh

Jalandhar, Nov 17 (PTI) BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Monday accused the AAP government of pushing Punjab into its "worst phase", alleging that its three-and-a-half-year tenure has been marked by corruption, mismanagement and a collapse of law and order.

Speaking at an organisational meeting at the BJP office here, chaired by state working president Ashwani Sharma, Chugh said the AAP made "false promises of honesty and change".

During the meeting, senior leaders reviewed the progress of the Vande Mataram Abhiyan, Run For Unity, and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, besides taking stock of preparations for the upcoming Zila Parishad elections.

Chugh, the party's national general secretary, said the campaigns were not mere events but people-driven national movements, and it was the responsibility of the Punjab BJP to take them to every household.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Chugh said Punjab's financial health had "completely collapsed" due to economic mismanagement and unfulfilled promises.

"Unemployment has touched 18.8 per cent and the government has no roadmap to revive the state's economy," he alleged.

He said the power sector had become a victim of the government's faulty policies, claiming government departments had defaulted on electricity bills worth Rs 2,500 crore. He alleged that Rs 9,000 crore of the Rs 20,400 crore annual power subsidy commitment had not been released, forcing PSPCL to borrow funds even for salaries and pensions, including an Rs 800 crore loan in January 2024.

Chugh said the promise of a round-the-clock power supply never materialised, pushing citizens to the brink during peak summers.

"People were forced to spend nights in their cars due to long power cuts," he said. Accusing the government of rampant corruption, Chugh cited the dismissal of former health minister Vijay Singla, bribery allegations against AAP MLAs, including Amandeep Arora, and the recovery of large amounts of cash and gold from DIG Harcharan Singh's residence.

"Corruption has become the defining identity of this government... The sand mafia is operating unchecked, illegal mining is altering river courses and threatening village infrastructure, and the transport mafia is running the show openly," he said.

He claimed that the law and order situation had deteriorated alarmingly, with Punjab witnessing 19 grenade attacks, resurgence of gangsters and extremist elements, and RPG attacks on police facilities.

"Right from businessmen to ordinary households, everyone feels unsafe today," he said.

Terming the 2025 floods as a "man-made disaster", Chugh alleged that the government "failed in timely preparation".

"A minister even held charge of a non-existent department for 20 months, which reflects the administrative chaos," he said, adding that the Cabinet had been reshuffled seven times in three years and major decisions were taken from Delhi.

Chugh said farmers suffered due to MSP delays and faulty procurement portals, women saw no progress on the Rs 1,000 monthly allowance promise, and youth were left without jobs or opportunities.

Traders are battling insecurity, and drug-related overdose deaths have reached record levels, he added.

Chugh said the people of Punjab are "feeling betrayed" and seeking accountability from the AAP government. "This government will have to answer for its failures," he said. PTI VSD RHL