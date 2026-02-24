Punjab govt's anti-drug drive yielding results, traffickers shifting base to Haryana: Cheema

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday claimed the AAP government's anti-narcotic campaign -- 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' -- has forced drug traffickers to shift their base to neighbouring Haryana.

He questioned Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's repeated visits to Punjab, wondering whether the BJP was attempting to revive the drug trade in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the anti-drug campaign after assuming office in 2022 and intensified action against drug networks across the state.

"As the noose tightens in Punjab, traffickers are fleeing and making Haryana their new base. Our efforts are yielding results," he said.

The Punjab minister alleged that the drug menace had spread widely in Punjab during the SAD-BJP rule between 2007 and 2017, and claimed a similar pattern was now visible in Haryana.

He alleged that Haryana Police officer Sunil Sandhu was being targeted after taking action against drug traffickers. Cheema further referred to the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin in Gujarat, saying such incidents raise serious questions about the functioning of drug networks in BJP-governed states.

The Punjab government had formed a special sub-committee and held coordination meetings at the district level as part of its anti-drug campaign, the minister said, adding that over 1.5 lakh members of village defence committees have pledged support to the drive.

Reiterating the state government's resolve, Cheema said Punjab would not allow drug mafias to regroup and that officers acting honestly against drug networks should be protected. PTI VSD NSD NSD