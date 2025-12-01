Punjab: Gunshots fired at man in Hoshiarpur, escapes unhurt

Hoshiarpur, Dec 1 (PTI) A man had a narrow escape on Monday after a group of at least 10 assailants allegedly opened fire at him at a car washing station in local Mohalla Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, police said.

Ajay, a resident of Neelkanth locality, had gone to the car washing station when the assailants allegedly fired shots at him. He, however, escaped unhurt.

Model Town Police Station Sub-Inspector Gursahib Singh said the police reached the scene immediately after receiving information, adding that they recovered two empty cartridges from there.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from an old monetary dispute between two parties, police said.

