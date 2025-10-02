Punjab: Gurdaspur woman thrashes mother-in-law; women's panel seeks action

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) The Punjab State Women Commission has sought action against a woman in Gurdaspur district, who could be purportedly seen brutally thrashing her mother-in-law in a video that went viral on social media.

In the video clip, the woman in Kothe village could be seen pulling the hair of her mother-in-law, hitting her with a steel glass and also slapping her.

The woman identified as Harjit Kaur could also be seen pushing her elderly mother-in-law. When she tries to push her daughter-in-law with her leg, Harjit holds it and then slaps her twice on her face. The victim then cries out loud.

In the video, Harjit could also be seen trying to pull her mother-in-law's sleeper to hit her. She also uses abusive language against her mother-in-law.

The victim, identified as Gurbhajan Kaur, could be seen visibly shaken after being thrashed by her daughter-in-law.

Harjit's son, who was making the video, says, "Mamma leave her." Women's panel chairperson Raj Gill has taken suo motu cognisance of the video and written to the Gurdaspur SSP seeking action in the matter.

Gill said an helpless, elderly woman was beaten up by her daughter-in-law, and strict action will be taken in the matter.

Safety of the elderly and their rights is the commission's priority.

Talking to reporters in Gurdaspur, Gurbhajan Kaur claimed that she is afraid of her daughter-in-law who drinks alcohol and then harasses and abuses her.

When asked what was the provocation behind the attack captured in the video, Gurbhajan said Harjeet got upset as she did not prepare a meal for her as she was not feeling well.

"She also snatched away my mobile phone. She has been pressuring me to transfer property in her name," Gurbhajan alleged. PTI CHS ARI