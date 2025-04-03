Punjab Guv begins 'padyatra', calls on people to uproot out drug menace

Dera Baba Nanak (Pb), Apr 3 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday gave a clarion call to all people to come forward to uproot the drug menace from the state, saying drugs have no place in the land of 'Guru Sahiban', prophets and warriors.

Kataria began his six-day 'padyatra' (foot march) against the drug menace. His 'padyatra' started from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Gurdaspur and it will culminate in Amritsar.

Addressing a gathering, the governor said the brave Punjabi people who always gave a befitting reply to invasions, would also achieve victory against drugs.

He said that drugs are a social evil and that support of every section of society would be solicited for its eradication.

Kataria said the land of Punjab is a symbol of protecting the religion and the culture and it has made huge sacrifices against tyranny and oppression.

Recalling the message against the height of barbarism given by the two younger sons of tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh-- who were bricked alive in the wall at Sirhind, the Governor said that even today when a person goes to the place the eyes always turn moist.

He also said the valiant Punjabis born on such a great land must oppose the conspiracy by the outside forces to weaken them physically and extend all support in the fight initiated by the government to root out drugs from the sacred soil of Punjab.

Reminding the Punjabi people of their immensely great legacy, Kataria said apart from guarding the frontiers when the Americans refused to help with foodgrains, then it was Punjab that filled the granaries of the country.

Now when the state is facing the challenge posed by drugs, then we must once again rise up to end this scourge in the form of a people's movement, he said.

Kataria said that the state government's anti-drug drive --'Yudh Nasheyan Viruddh' is showing desired results and now it is a chance for every aware citizen to extend support to the government in this war against drugs and make Punjab free from this menace.

Training guns on Pakistan, the governor said the neighbouring country is not capable of fighting a direct war against India.

Hence, it is targeting the youth of our country through drugs but its nefarious designs would never succeed, he said.

During the 'padyatra', Kataria paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib and prayed for the well-being of the entire humanity.

The 'padyatra' commenced from the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and passed through the bazaars of Dera Baba Nanak. PTI CHS HIG HIG