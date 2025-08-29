Punjab guv briefs Shah on state's flood situation

Chandigarh, Aug 29 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday apprised Home Minister Amit Shah of the flood situation in the state and the ongoing relief work.

Kataria, who met Shah at Koinadhara Guest House in Assam's Guwahati, also thanked him for granting Rs 125 crore for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, asserting that it would help strengthen infrastructure and civic amenities in the city.

The Punjab governor briefed Shah about the progress of rescue and relief operations, the current situation in the affected areas and the cooperation required in future. The two leaders also discussed issues of regional development, public service and disaster management.

Several Punjab districts are currently reeling under floods.

Earlier in the day, the governor participated in the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed 'Brahmaputra Wing' at the Assam Raj Bhavan in Guwahati. It was inaugurated by Shah. PTI SUN RHL