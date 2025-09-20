Punjab Guv flags off truckloads of relief material for flood-hit people

Jalandhar, Sep 20 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday flagged off seven trucks of relief material for flood-affected families from Baba Mohan Dass Ashram here.

The governor said that Punjab was among the worst-affected states during the recent floods, but the indomitable spirit of Punjabis in extending help to the needy has set a new benchmark in the service of humanity.

Unprecedented unity and service he witnessed in Punjab during this calamity was unmatched anywhere in the country, stated Kataria.

"A sea of humanity stood together in support of flood victims, enabling them to recover from this natural disaster," he added.

The governor particularly lauded the contribution of Baba Mohan Dass Trust, which dispatched seven trucks of relief materials for the affected villages.

He said the Trust has always been at the forefront in humanitarian service, besides contributing significantly in the fields of education and religion.

Punjab faced one of its worst flood disasters in decades, primarily due to the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets resulting from heavy rainfall in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, heavy rains in Punjab exacerbated the flooding situation.

The worst-affected districts in the floods were Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Tarn Taran. PTI CHS HIG HIG