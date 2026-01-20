Punjab Guv Gulab Chand Kataria calls on Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Tuesday and the two discussed developmental issues of the state and Chandigarh.

Kataria is also the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

"Governor of Punjab Gulab Shri Chand Kataria met Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah," the home minister's office said on X.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kataria described the meeting as a courtesy call.

"On this occasion, a meaningful discussion took place on developmental issues related to Punjab and Chandigarh, public welfare schemes, and the future direction of development," he said.