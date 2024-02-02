Punjab guv meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Purohit is also the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The home minister's office posted on X about the meeting.

The meeting came days after the BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance which alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

On Wednesday, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that ballot papers had been tampered with. The party had sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider an AAP councillor's request seeking urgent hearing of his plea challenging the high court order that refused to grant any interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. PTI ACB TIR TIR