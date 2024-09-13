Punjab Guv pays obeisance at Gurdwara Baoli Sahib in Tarn Taran

Goindwal Sahib (Tarn Taran), Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along Anita Kataria on Friday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shri Baoli Sahib here.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, some office-bearers and members honoured the governor at the gurdwara.

The governor stayed at Gurdwara Shri Baoli Sahib for about an hour, during which he also visited the 'langar' (community kitchen).

Addressing the media, Kataria said if the country's religious culture, traditions and culture is protected today, it is because of the Sikh Gurus.

He said the contribution and sacrifice made by the Sikh Gurus to save the religious culture of the country is immortal in history.

He mentioned Shri Goindwal Sahib and said that here the third Guru Sahib gave the history of 'One Pangat and One Sangat' (dining together in community kitchen without any discrimination and congregation) which is a unique example of human equality, where there is no discrimination against anyone.

He said that Guru Sahib's greatness was so great that even emperor Akbar, who came to Goindwal Sahib, first sat in the 'Pangat' and had food from the community kitchen.

Kataria said he has read the life history of Sikh Gurus, especially Guru Gobind Singh, which is very struggling and inspiring.

Speaking about Guru Gobind Singh and the martyrdom of his four 'Sahibzadas' (sons), the governor said that he understood that there could hardly be a greater sacrifice than the sacrifice of all the four 'Sahibzadas' to save their religion.

He said he is feeling happy and blessed by participating in the centenary events related to Guru Amardas and Guru Ram Das.

Punjab said that by coming here, has prayed for peace, brotherhood and progress in the country and the state.