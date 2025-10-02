Punjab Guv pays tributes on Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri on birth anniversary

Chandigarh, Oct 2 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary.

A commemorative ceremony was held at Punjab Raj Bhavan on the occasion, an official statement said.

After offering floral tributes to both the great leaders, Governor Kataria said, "Mahatma Gandhi was not just a saint, social reformer, politician, and visionary, but truly a world-transforming figure".

His thoughts and actions influenced not only India but the entire world. The anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, Sri Lanka's freedom struggle, Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights movement in America, Nelson Mandela's leadership, and even global icons like the Dalai Lama, Albert Einstein, and Barack Obama-- all drew inspiration from Gandhi," Kataria said, as per the statement.

Quoting an inspiring thought from Gandhi's life, the Governor said Gandhi always emphasised the importance of deeds, habits, and character in shaping destiny. He believed in "Sow a deed, reap a habit; sow a habit, reap a character; sow a character, reap a destiny".

Kataria added that for Gandhi, freedom was not merely about the departure of the British, but about awakening the consciousness that people must become the makers of their own destiny. It was from this vision that he advocated Gram Swaraj (village self-rule) and self-reliance.

For him, khadi was not just a fabric but a symbol of self-sufficiency and self-respect, he said.

Highlighting the relevance of Gandhi's philosophy, Kataria said that at a time when the world is witnessing rising violence and intolerance, adopting Gandhi's principles of truth and non-violence has become all the more essential.

That is why the United Nations decided to observe Gandhi's birth anniversary as the International Day of Non-Violence, he said.

Remembering Lal Bahadur Shastri, Governor Kataria said the former PM was a true Gandhian who dedicated his entire life to simplicity and service.

Though his tenure as Prime Minister lasted only about 18 months, it was truly remarkable. His contribution to the freedom movement was unforgettable, and his slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" continues to hold as much relevance today as it did then, he said.

Kataria further said that if the present and future generations imbibe the ideals and values of Gandhi and Shastri, India will undoubtedly emerge as a strong and prosperous nation. PTI SUN NB NB