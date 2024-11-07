Punjab Guv praises village defence committees in checking cross-border smuggling

Amritsar, Nov 7 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday lauded the village-level defence committees for their efforts in preventing cross-border smuggling and combating drug trafficking.

The committees have been formed in the border districts of the state to take proactive measures to check smuggling of narcotics, and arms and ammunition from Pakistan.

During a visit to the border district, Kataria promised to ease farming across the border fence and also assured farmers of releasing pending compensation for lands affected by the barbed wire fencing.

He also pledged to provide better educational opportunities, particularly for girls in the area and promised to strengthen and widen old canal bridges near the border.

During his visit, the governor distributed sports kits and discussed key issues with panchayats from border villages in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. PTI JMS CHS NSD NSD