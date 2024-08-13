Punjab guv reviews progress of central projects, schemes

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday reviewed the progress of central development projects and welfare schemes and said he would act as a bridge between the Centre and the Punjab government for the development of the state.

Kataria, who is also the administrator of Chandigarh, reviewed the projects and schemes at a meeting with senior IAS officers, an official release said.

The governor said he would work as a bridge between the Centre and the state for the development of Punjab.

"Everyone should work collectively to ensure that the benefit of all welfare schemes reaches the real beneficiaries and for which he will also contribute his due part," the release quoted Kataria as saying.

The governor further said review meetings regarding central development works and public welfare schemes will be held from time to time.

He asked the officers to ensure that the common people do not suffer in government offices and for this, the IAS officers and their subordinate staff should fix time for public dealing on working days.

Kataria said the state officers should remain in constant touch with the concerned central officials for the approval of development proposals sent by the state.

He said if there is an obstacle in the clearance of any project at any level, he is ready to provide all support and help. PTI CHS DIV DIV