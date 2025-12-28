Punjab Guv stresses on role of higher education institutions in border areas

Chandigarh, Dec 28 (PTI) Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday emphasised the critical role of higher education institutions in border areas in nation-building and social development.

He also stressed on promoting girls' education in border areas, stating that empowering girls through quality education is essential for social progress and long-term regional stability.

Kataria was addressing a conference of all vice-chancellors of universities in Punjab and principals of colleges situated in the border areas of the state at Lok Bhavan, Punjab in Chandigarh.

The topic of the conference was 'Challenges Being Faced by Colleges Situated in Border Areas of Punjab'.

The Governor underlined the need for focused policy interventions, enhanced academic support, improved infrastructure and stronger collaboration among universities, colleges and regulatory bodies to ensure equitable access to quality education in these strategically important regions.

He further urged universities to adopt colleges located in border areas and mentor them, with a focus on academic upgradation, faculty development, digital learning and exposure to contemporary courses.

He also encouraged universities to explore opening their campuses or extension centres in border districts to bring updated and quality higher education closer to students in these areas.

Discussions focused on evolving effective strategies to strengthen academic infrastructure, enhance faculty capacity, promote research and innovation, and improve student support mechanisms in these sensitive regions.