Punjab, Haryana CMs condole Swaminathan's death

Chandigarh, Sep 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, and several other leaders from the two agrarian states on Thursday expressed grief at the death of agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan.

Known as the father of the Green Revolution in India, Swaminathan passed away at his residence in Chennai on Thursday. He was 98.

Khattar said Swaminathan's incomparable contribution to improving agricultural production by developing high-yielding crop varieties and modern technologies will always be remembered.

"The demise of renowned agricultural scientist Shri M S Swaminathan, the father of the Indian Green Revolution and Padma Vibhushan awardee, is an irreparable loss for the Indian agricultural sector," Khattar said in a post in Hindi on X.

Mann, in a post in Punjabi on X, said the scientist's death was the "end of an era".

"This loss can never be filled," Mann said, adding that Swaminathan's support for farmers and agriculture will be remembered forever.

Expressing his condolences, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he played a pivotal role in introducing and developing high-yielding wheat and paddy varieties for which farmers of the country, especially Punjab, will be forever in his debt.

"I appeal to the Govt of India to fulfil the agricultural scientist's pending recommendation and fix MSP for food grains as per the C-2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50 per cent profit. This will go a long way in truly doubling farmer income," Badal posted on X.

Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the demise of Swaminathan, the pioneer of the Green Revolution, is an irreparable loss for the agriculture sector.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and senior Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Kumari Selja also expressed grief at Swaminathan's demise. PTI SUN RHL