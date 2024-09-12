Punjab, Haryana CMs condole Yechury's death

Chandigarh, Sep 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday condoled the death of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, saying his demise is a tremendous loss for the country's political landscape.

Yechury breathed his last at the AIIMS in Delhi on Thursday following a prolonged illness. He was 72. Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

Punjab CM Mann in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Sitaram Yechury ji. His demise is a tremendous loss for the country's political landscape. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him and offer my sincerest condolences to his family, colleagues, and comrades." Haryana CM Saini said, "The demise of general secretary of the CPI (M), Sitaram Yechury ji is an irreparable loss to Indian politics." PTI CHS NB NB