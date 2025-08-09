Punjab, Haryana CMs greet people on Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival is the celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters.

Extending warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion, Mann, in a post on X, said, "Raksha Bandhan is the festival of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. In our society, the bond of this thread is considered the greatest." Haryana CM Saini extended warm wishes to all the families of Haryana on Raksha Bandhan.

"I pray to the Lord that this auspicious festival makes the unbreakable bond of love, trust and protection between brother and sister more strong and joyous," said Saini.

Several other leaders, including Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, also extended their greetings to people on the occasion. PTI CHS SHS NSD NSD