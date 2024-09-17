Punjab, Haryana CMs greet PM Modi on birthday

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

Modi turned 74 on Tuesday.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his birthday," Mann said in a post on X.

Saini also extended greetings to Modi.

"Heartiest congratulations to the world's most popular leader, the people's leader who has enhanced the respect of 'Bharatvarsh' on the world stage, the respected Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi on his birthday," Saini said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI CHS RHL