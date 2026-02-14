Punjab, Haryana CMs pay tributes to Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on this day in 2019, saying that the nation will forever remember their sacrifice In a post on X in Punjabi, Mann said, "We pay our heartfelt tribute to all the martyrs who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Our nation will forever remember the sacrifice of these brave soldiers." The Haryana chief minister also paid tributes to the CRPF personnel and said, "The supreme sacrifice of mother India's valiant sons is an indelible symbol of the nation's unity, security, and resolve. Their indomitable courage and patriotism forever inspire us to stand united and firm against terrorism." On February 14, 2019, 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, and five were injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike. PTI CHS MPL MPL