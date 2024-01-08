Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with the morning fog reducing visibility levels at many places.
Gurdaspur in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Pathankot, also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 5.6 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 6.7 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, piercing cold swept Rohtak, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.
Ambala, Narnaul, Karnal and Hisar recorded respective minimums of 6 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius, it added.
Meanwhile, fog this morning reduced visibility levels at many places in the two states.
During the past several days, a blanket of fog was seen enveloping many places in both states during morning hours.