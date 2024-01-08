Punjab, Haryana continue to reel under cold conditions; fog disrupts visibility

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions on Monday continued to persist in Punjab and Haryana, with the morning fog reducing visibility levels at many places.

Advertisment

Gurdaspur in Punjab reeled under biting chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather bulletin.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Pathankot, also experienced a cold night, recording respective minimums of 5.6 degrees Celsius, 6.1 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees Celsius and 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Advertisment

In Haryana, piercing cold swept Rohtak, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said.

Ambala, Narnaul, Karnal and Hisar recorded respective minimums of 6 degrees Celsius, 7 degrees Celsius, 7.7 degrees Celsius and 8.4 degrees Celsius, it added.

Meanwhile, fog this morning reduced visibility levels at many places in the two states.

During the past several days, a blanket of fog was seen enveloping many places in both states during morning hours.